Princess Kate returns to work in Windsor after family break with Prince William The royal spent half term with her children

The Princess of Wales has officially returned to royal duties after spending half term with her husband Prince William and their three children.

MORE: Princess Kate shares intimate glimpse of framed family portraits in latest video

On Tuesday, Princess Kate – who is one of the patrons of the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales – received the Chief Executive, Amanda Berry, at Windsor Castle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate delivers important message about addiction

The royal, 40, then spoke with the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, via telephone before holding an Early Years Meeting.

MORE: Princess Kate fans are all saying the same thing about touching video

READ: Why Kate Middleton now wears polka dots to major events explained

Kate has been absent from the royal scene for the past two weeks due to their children's half-term. Her last known royal duty was on the 15th of October when, as patron of English rugby, she sent a letter of encouragement to the England Rugby League.

She will make a very special appearance at the weekend to cheer on the England rugby team. Kate will watch England in their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday.

Kate has returned to her royal duties

It is her first match since succeeding Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League, becoming the figurehead for the Rugby Football Union at the same time.

She is also the first female royal to hold the position. Before the match gets underway, the Princess will meet the England and Papua New Guinea teams on the pitch.

She will also observe a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament's Movember Mental Fitness Match Day – a gesture to combat the damaging impact that silence can have upon men's mental wellbeing.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.