Queen Consort Camilla carries out first engagement since new royal title Thursday marked a big milestone for the Queen Consort

Queen Consort Camilla carried out her first official engagement on Thursday morning since taking on her new royal role.

The wife of King Charles met with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla was seen beaming from ear to ear at the special occasion next to the equally joyous author. She was captured wearing a poppy, in the lead-up to Armistice Day as well as the Queen Mother’s oval rock crystal and diamond art deco brooch which she is regularly seen wearing.

Camilla has long been a lover of literature, having set up her Reading Room online book club, and is very passionate about encouraging children to read.

The pair met at Buckingham Palace © PA Images

As well as being a children's author, Joseph is a performance poet and playwright known for his works, Luna Loves… picture books, Fairy Tales Gone Bad and The Girl Who Became A Tree.

As well as her book club, the Queen Consort holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust and the Book Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.

The exciting milestone came after Camilla was captured posing alongside her husband the King and his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward in a brand new photo taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson as the senior royals hosted Team GB Tokyo Olympic medallists.

The senior royals looked fabulous

Camilla dazzled in a blue velvet dress for the occasion and Princess Anne opted for a matching navy blue knee-length dress. The men chose to wear dark suits.

Royals fans had a great reaction to the rare family snap, many complimenting their bond.

"Lovely to see siblings and cousins supporting one another. Inspiring!" one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Love the first photo so so much. All amazing people in one picture."

