Royal fans react to incredible photo of King Charles alongside siblings and cousin at Buckingham Palace The photo was taken by Chris Jackson

King Charles III delighted royal fans on Wednesday night when he released a new photo of himself and Queen Consort Camilla alongside two of his siblings, working royals Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and his cousin, the Duke of Gloucester.

The photo, taken by award-winning photographer Chris Jackson, was taken in one of the 775 rooms inside Buckingham Palace as the senior royals hosted Team GB Tokyo Olympic medallists.

For the occasion, the men chose matching dark suits, whilst Queen Consort Camilla dazzled in a blue velvet dress and Princess Anne opted for a navy blue knee-length dress.

All royals, except Prince Edward, opted to wear a poppy, in the lead-up to Armistice Day.

Royals fans had a great reaction to the rare family snap, many complimenting their bond.

"Lovely to see siblings and cousins supporting one another. Inspiring!" one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Love the first photo so so much. All amazing people in one picture."

A third added: "Happy to see the Duke of Gloucester."

Of Camilla, one wrote: "The Queen consort is glowing!!!!"

Charles pictures speaking with Team GB Tokyo Olympic medalists

Indeed, Camilla looks refreshed after a nearly ten-day break in India.

The royal returned to the UK last week after going on a holistic therapy holiday.

The 75-year-old flew to the country two weeks ago and stayed there until late last week.

Charles spoke to Matthew Lee, Jack Laugher and Tom Daley

According to Times of India at the time, Camilla, and a few friends stayed in Soukya, a holistic health and wellness centre near Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

According to their website, Soukya "offers a wide range of Health Programmes that help cleanse, de-stress, soothe and revitalise the mind, body and spirit".

"Every guest goes through a health evaluation by doctors, qualified and experienced in their respective system of medicine. Based on a joint review of the Ayurvedic tri-dosha (vata, pitta and kapha) and blood reports, the treatment protocol is designed to address the individual needs of the person."

The website adds: "The programme is monitored and reviewed daily, to enable any change in the treatment protocol, if required, enabling a highly individualised treatment programme.

"We provide authentic Ayurvedic, Panchakarma, Yoga and Naturopathic treatments and Complementary Therapies that are prescribed, monitored and reviewed by our doctors and delivered with the help of skilled therapists."