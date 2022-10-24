Princess Charlene expresses surprise over new picture of her twins - 'Growing so fast' The royal children are aged seven

Princess Charlene of Monaco has admitted she can't believe how much her children have grown after sharing a new image of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

MORE: Princess Charlene's stunning hair transformation you totally missed

"Growing so fast [heart emojis]," she wrote alongside an official school photograph of her twins.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share touching video for 10th wedding anniversary

Royal fans were quick to comment, with many suggesting the royal siblings look just like their mum. "Your lovely twins look so much like you," said one, while another added: "Gabriella = Mini Mum. So cute!" A third post read: "A beautiful mixture of both you and your husband."

MORE: Princess Charlene looks so sharp in stunning suit

LOOK: Princess Charlene mesmerises in designer cargo pants for touching visit

Other followers were quick to notice the children's haircuts after Gabriella decided to style their locks herself. "They're growing so fast and haircuts growing fast," noted one follower.

Another person remarked: "Beautiful children ma'am but they also have beautiful parents inside & out. Great job. Their new school year haircuts (compliments of the young Princess) may be a profession she likes later on in life. I've heard practice makes perfect... you are a great Momma Princess Charlene."

Princess Charlene shared this snap of her twins

Last month, Princess Charlene revealed that her daughter Gabriella gave herself and her twin brother Jacques a haircut - days before their return to school.

Gabriella, aged seven, appeared to cut her fringe with a big chunk of hair missing from the front, while Jacques had a large piece missing from the side of his head.

"Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!! Looking forward to school on Monday," Charlene captioned the post which featured two images, one of the pair in bed together, and the other with Jacques lying on his sister and Gabriella with a smirk on her face.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.