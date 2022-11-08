Kate Ferdinand looks like royalty as she proudly supports husband Rio

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday afternoon, former England footballer Rio Ferdinand was made an OBE for services to his sport and charity work during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

READ: Rio Ferdinand's bride Kate wows in sheer last-minute wedding gown – photos

Father-of-four Rio was accompanied by his stunning wife Kate, who looked breathtaking in a blush pink, high-neck suit and a large circular disc hat as she posed for keepsake photographs in the grounds.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's Love Story

We are used to the fitness star rocking fabulous high street outfits and waring her trademark londe hair in touseld waves, so seeing her sporting chic updo was quite teh surprise and we think you will agree - she looks superb!

MORE: Kate Ferdinand shows off incredible figure while on luxury family holiday to the Maldives

Kate, who found fame on ITV show The Only Way is Essex, stood proudly beside her the ex-Manchester United defender, who won 81 England caps. Rio has worked to tackle a range of issues from racism to a lack of social mobility for young people through his foundation.

Rio and Kate at Windsor Castle

The 44-year-old has also won plaudits for appearing in a BBC documentary about bereavement, speaking candidly about coping with the loss of wife Rebecca to breast cancer in 2015.

Speaking after the Prince of Wales awarded him an OBE during an investiture ceremony, Rio said: "I've got a platform because of football but it’s about using that and utilising that in the right way so it can impact other people, which has always been the drive for me."

Rio was also accompanied by his father Julian. He added: "I felt a responsibility to do that, especially as I got further in my career and you have the ability to influence people and using those platforms for positive change.

MORE: Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's Kent mansion is the dream place to raise their baby

"Not everyone can be the footballer, not everyone can be the person on the stage, not everyone can be the person in the spotlight. But there are so many different jobs that surround those industries, that you can still keep the passion alive and have a career."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.