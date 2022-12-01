Prince William and Princess Kate divide fans with latest tweet from Boston The royal couple took to social media

The Prince and Princess of Wales caused an online stir with their latest tweet from the sidelines of Boston's NBA game on Wednesday evening.

READ: Princess Kate's surprise basketball appearance has royal fans all saying same thing

Over on Twitter, the royal couple posted an action shot of the Boston Celtics battling it out against Miami Heat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate surprise crowds at Boston NBA game

Alongside the sporty snap, William and Kate penned: "Let's go Celtics, let's go!".

Many fans were quick to share their excitement, with one writing: "Enjoy the game. Your seats are a little better than mine!" whilst a second gushed: "The right team my dear royal family".

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Prince William to reunite with the Sussexes this week?

MORE: Why Prince William and Princess Kate are 'super excited' to arrive in the US

Other fans appeared somewhat taken aback by William and Kate's social media update. "I wish I could get behind this tweet. But understandably they are in Boston. Go Cavs! And whoever the Celtics are playing," remarked one Twitter user, whilst a second quizzed: "Why are they here?".

Let’s go Celtics, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/v9BF2H1V2A — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

Prince William and Princess Kate soaked up the game

Stunned by their courtside appearance a third chimed: "[The] Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales would be better served remaining in residence and watching the @sixers and future Basketball Hall of Famer @JoelEmbiid on television tonight."

Princess Kate was the epitome of elegance in a vintage blue tweed jacket by Chanel which she paired with black dress pants and suede heels. As for accessories, the mum-of-three elevated her sleek outfit with a gold link necklace and matching statement earrings.

William, 40, meanwhile, opted for a laidback look comprising a light wash denim shirt, and a smart navy suit.

William and Kate kicked off their whirlwind tour

The royal couple travelled to Boston on Wednesday ahead of the highly anticipated second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The glittering event has been described as William's "Superbowl moment" and is expected to draw an A-list crowd at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts on 2 December.

Songstress Billie Eilish is poised to take to the stage as she heads a stellar line-up of talent which includes Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and the Beyoncé-backed R&B duo Chloe x Halle.

DISCOVER: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis' Christmas will be especially magical this year

Earthshot Prize council members Sir David Attenborough and Cate Blanchett will both provide voiceovers during the ceremony, which will be presented by UK broadcaster Clara Amfo and US actor Daniel Dae Kim.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.