Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first public appearance revealed ahead of Netflix documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make their first public appearance on Tuesday ahead of the release of their explosive Netflix docuseries this week.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, will be honoured at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York, in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation.

The couple will be joined by Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris, Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world," said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

"They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the 'one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.'"

Harry and Meghan will tell their side of the story in their Netflix documentary

A second trailer for Harry & Meghan dropped on Monday, in which the Duke accuses the palace of "planting stories" and the Duchess claims the royal family did not protect her.

The teasers for the six-part docuseries have included intimate behind-the-scenes photos from Harry and Meghan’s life, including from the early days of their courtship, as well as images of the Duchess cradling her baby bump while pregnant with daughter Lilibet.

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" over six episodes where Harry and Meghan "share the other side of their high-profile love story".

Netflix said the show "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

