See the unique way King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's Christmas tree is delivered

Queen Consort Camilla delighted royal watchers as she invited children to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House on Wednesday.

And the royal family's official social media accounts shared the very unique way the tree arrived at King Charles and Camilla's London residence.

The video showed the Christmas tree on the back of a carriage, being driven by two Shire horses, Joey and William.

The video showed the Christmas tree on the back of a carriage, being driven by two Shire horses, Joey and William. The journey takes them through Kensington Gardens, Marble Arch and Buckingham Palace, before being carried through the main doors of Clarence House.

Royal fans were quick to comment on the sweet footage, with one saying: "A wonderful VICTORIAN TRADITION. Beautiful to look at and sustainable. The horses are beautiful."

Another said: "Absolutely love that it's delivered by horse and cart," while a third added: "Well that’s given me the festive feels this morning."

The Queen Consort's equrry places decorations on the tree with his sword

The Queen Consort, 75, was joined by children and families supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, as they hung festive trinkets on the tree. At one point, Camilla's equerry Captain Ed Andersen used his sword to place them high up on a branch.

Camilla, patron of both organisations and hosting the annual event for the first time since becoming Queen Consort, thanked the charities’ staff for the work they do and the respite they give parents.

She said: "It's always a treat for me to start the Christmas season here, it literally kicks it off for us. And I'd really like to say a huge thank you to all of you because I'm sure all the parents here are so indebted to what both the charities do for your lovely children.

"So I'd just like to wish you all a very, very happy Christmas."

The Queen Consort also welcomed Santa to Clarence House

At one point Camilla helped to hand out plates of specially made dishes including sausage and mash in the dining room to suit each child’s dietary requirements.

The children also got a special surprise when they went outside to be greeted by two reindeer – Dancer and Blitzen.

Camilla joined the young people as some of them fed the animals lichen – known as reindeer moss.

In her former role as the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla became patron of Helen and Douglas House in 2007, while she became patron of Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity in 2017.

