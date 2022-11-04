Princess of Wales to honour the late Queen with touching service - details Her Majesty passed away on 8 September

The Princess of Wales will serve up another festive TV treat this Christmas as she hosts a second carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Last year Kate surprised viewers by accompanying singer Tom Walker on a grand piano, in a segment recorded ahead of the heartwarming ceremony.

This year’s carol service will take place on 15 December and will pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as well as the "selfless efforts" of people and communities across the UK.

Members of the royal family will join the Princess for the special event, which will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The programme will blend the modern with the traditional, with carols sung by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey Choir alongside musical performances and readings from special guests.

Announcing the service, Kensington Palace said it would recognise the "selfless efforts” of people and communities across the UK" and highlight "the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all."

Kate hosted a concert last year

It added: "This year's service will also pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the UK in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them."

Guests will include charity workers and grassroots community volunteers, frontline workers and members of the armed forces and have been nominated by Lord-Lieutenants across the UK. Others will represent charities associated with the royal family, including some of the late Queen’s patronages.

Also in the congregation will be people working on some of the issues closest to Kate’s heart, such as early childhood and mental health, along with people who may be more isolated or vulnerable and might find the winter particularly challenging.

