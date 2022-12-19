Prince Harry and Meghan Markle poised to present new Netflix documentary following bombshell docuseries – details The Sussexes released Harry & Meghan on 8 December

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to present a new Netflix documentary series titled Live to Lead.

The eye-opening series will air on December 31 and a promotional trailer features footage of Nelson Mandela and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Appearing in the two-minute-long preview, Prince Harry can be heard saying: "This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'" before Meghan adds: "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

The seven-part series features a variety of interviews with world leaders and activists including the likes of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Live to Lead is produced by Blackwell & Ruth in association with The Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Sussexes' production company, Archewell, and Cinetic Media.

Their voices give us hope.

Their actions shape our world.

Their leadership inspires our future.



Live To Lead — a documentary series presented by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — premieres December 31 pic.twitter.com/zhhxChEi3Y — Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2022

Netflix released a trailer on Monday

Fans raced to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one writing: "No way! I am so incredibly impressed by these two!" whilst a second penned: "Netflix you're spoiling us. Oh my god love love love it."

"I can't wait to watch this and I'm so proud of Harry and Meghan and the work that they're doing," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "One thing Archewell has mastered is giving good content with a purpose."

Meghan and Harry's surprise project comes after the couple caused an online sensation with their bombshell Netflix documentary titled Harry & Meghan.

Harry & Meghan dropped earlier this month

The three new episodes, which dropped on 15 December, featured a number of shocking claims by the couple, from Harry's details of screaming rows with Prince William, to claims he was blocked from seeing the Queen, to their "cold reunion" with the royals and allegations of "institutional gaslighting".

Elsewhere in the explosive volume, Prince Harry blamed the press for his wife Meghan's miscarriage. He revealed: "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did… I watched the whole thing."

