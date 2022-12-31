Queen Consort Camilla's secret Christmas outing with grandchildren – revealed The royal is a grandmother to five grandchildren

Queen Consort Camilla had the best Christmas present for her grandchildren, treating them to a secret outing just three days before Christmas.

The Daily Mail has revealed that Camilla, alongside grandchildren Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles, and Eliza, Louis and Gus Lopes headed for an ABBA Voyage concert. The family outing to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park was reportedly low-profile, but the Queen Consort was seen having the "time of her life" while "bopping away in the aisles".

Alongside her grandchildren, Camilla is also a step-grandmother to Prince William and Prince Harry's children: George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet.

The ABBA Voyage concerts drew great attention when they were announced as instead of the original quartet, holographic versions of them perform, instead.

Camilla spent Christmas with her husband, King Charles, in Sandringham alongside his eldest son, Prince William, who was accompanied by Princess Kate and their three children.

The Queen Consort has five grandchildren through her own two children

The family attended the annual Christmas service at St. Magdalene's Church, before going on a walkabout to great members of the public who there to share in the festive joy.

Royal watchers were thrilled to see young Prince Louis in attendance, especially since his antics stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The young Prince was on his best behaviour as he held his mother's hand as they left the service together.

Camilla spent Christmas with her husband in Sandringham

Other senior members of the Royal Family were also in attendance, including Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

They were also joined by their older cousins and their partners, including Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with Beatrice's stepson Wolfie and Princess Eugenie together with Jack Brooksbank.

Zara and Mike Tindall were also in attendance as they walked hand-in-hand with their daughter, Lena. But sadly, Princess Anne had to miss out as she was suffering from a cold.

