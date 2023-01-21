Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie greets them from school in sweetest way The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are proud parents to their two children Archie and Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana in Montecito, California, where their firstborn is enjoying full-time pre-school with his young friends.

But when it comes to the end of the day, there's nothing the three-year-old loves more than seeing his mom who greets him at the school gates.

In an interview with The Cut for The New York Times, Meghan took journalist, Allison P. Davis, with her to collect Archie and what she described was adorable.

WATCH: The cutest moment that Archie plays the piano and sings

Loading the player...

Allison wrote: "He’s so excited to see her, repeating 'Momma, Momma, Momma' in his little voice, as he runs toward her that he leaves his lunchbox behind on the ground. She scoops him up in a big hug so full of genuine emotion that both close their eyes."

POPULAR NOW: Harry and Meghan's school choices for Archie and Lilibet revealed by Montecito resident

MORE: Prince Harry unveils sweet new details about Lilibet's first meeting with the Queen

The mom-of-two isn't the only one to receive Archie's outpouring of adoration, as Harry is also greeted with joy.

Harry and Meghan are raising their children in California

"We pull up to the house, and Archie leaps out," the article read. "Harry is ending a phone call as Archie throws himself around his legs."

Harry and Meghan's home life and parenting style in Montecito, California was documented further as she also revealed the heartwarming ritual she has with Archie on their way back home.

MORE: Prince Harry reveals which side of the family Lilibet is like

MORE: 7 fascinating facts about Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana

During the car ride, Allison wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

Archie attends pre-school near their home in Montecito, California

She then added: "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

Harry, who has previously said he has always wanted to be a dad, released his long-awaited memoir, Spare, earlier this month.

In the final chapters of the book, Harry speaks about fatherhood and establishing his new life in Montecito with wife, Meghan.

Archie and Lilibet are also among those named in the acknowledgements in Spare. Harry wrote: "Above all my deepest and adoringest thanks to Archie and Lili, for letting Papa go off to read and think and reflect, to my mother-in-law (aka Grandma), and to my incredible wife, for too many millions of gifts and sacrifices, great and small, to ever enumerate."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.