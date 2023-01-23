Sarah Ferguson pays poignant new tribute to the Queen as she shares heartbreak Prince Andrew's ex-wife attended Lisa Marie Presley's funeral

Sarah Ferguson was among the mourners who attended the funeral for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis on Sunday.

The Duchess of York, 63, was close to the late star – Elvis Presley's only child – and delivered a moving eulogy in honour of her 'sissy'.

She also honoured her late mother-in-law, the Queen, choosing to quote the late monarch as she addressed the mourners.

"I stand here with great honor because we called each other 'sissy,' and I've been with you all for all your lives really," Sarah said.

Sarah quoted her mother-in-law the Queen in her speech at the funeral

"Sissy this is for you with affection," she continued. "My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing [that] can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love. And how right she was."

The service was held on the front lawn at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, as family members including Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla Presley, her daughter Riley Keough, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper, and her late son Benjamin's girlfriend Diana Jay, gathered in remembrance.

Lisa Marie was Priscilla Presley's only child with Elvis

Lisa Marie died on 12 January after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest at 54 years old.

Her death came less than two years after her son Benjamin took his own life.

"We look at Priscilla as a mother to Lisa Marie, we look at Lisa Marie and say, 'You lost a son,'" Sarah said of Benjamin, who died in 2020. "Mothers losing children - there are no words for it.

Lisa Marie pictured with her son Benjamin in 2012

"So today we talk about action. Action is the way we can go forward, we can light the flame.

"So, for Riley, for Harper and Finley and the entire family, we march forward in support of you. All of us are with you. If you just put out your hand we will be there. I will definitely be there."

