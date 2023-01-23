Princess Ingrid Alexandra ticks off daring challenge from personal bucket list Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway turned 19 on 21 January

Some people love an adrenaline rush, and the royals are no different! Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has finally ticked off one dream goal from her bucket list, the royal court has confirmed.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's daughter turned 19 on Saturday, with the couple sharing a new portrait of the future queen, as well as a shot of the princess after a skydive!

"Happy 19th birthday, Princess Ingrid Alexandra!" The Instagram caption read. "At the top of the bucket list is skydiving, Princess Ingrid Alexandra said when she turned 18. This summer, she got to try herself from a height of 20,000 feet during a so-called HAHO jump (High Altitude, High Opening) together with the Defense Special Command at Rena."

The close-up image shows Princess Ingrid Alexandra beaming at the camera and wearing a cream high-neck top and a pendant necklace. The second photograph shows the teenager after completing her skydive, standing in a field with her parachute on the grass behind her.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra after her skydive

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was born on 21 January 2004 at the National Hospital in Oslo. She is currently studying at Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in the city.

The young royal will one day become Norway's second female monarch, after the 15th-century Queen Margaret.

She joins a list of future female heirs, including Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle of Sweden, Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra will one day be queen of Norway

On her 18th birthday last year, Princess Ingrid Alexandra made her dazzling tiara debut in official portraits to mark the milestone occasion.

The glittering diamond and pearl tiara, which was a gift from her great-aunt Princess Ragnhild's family, has been passed down from Princess Ingeborg of Sweden, who was the grandmother of the King of Norway and the great-great-grandmother of Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

The statement headpiece has also previously been used by Princess Märtha of Sweden (Crown Princess of Norway), Princess Margaretha of Denmark and of course, Princess Ragnhild of Norway.

