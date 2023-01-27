Princess Anne sparks reaction with latest royal photo The Princess Royal has been in Estonia this week

The latest photographs of Princess Anne have sparked a huge reaction from royal watchers.

The royal family's official social media accounts shared an image of the Princess Royal, 72, as she hopped into a NATO tank during a working visit to Estonia this week.

Many of the royal family's Instagram followers took to the comments to express their admiration for the late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, with one writing: "The Princess Royal is my favourite. What a rock star!!!"

Another said: "I really love and admire Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, for her tireless and selfless work. She really has her late mum's sense of duty and her late dad's character."

Princess Anne sat in a NATO tank

A third added: "She is an inspirational woman."

The royal family's Instagram caption read: "The Princess Royal has visited The King’s Royal Hussars, who are currently deployed in Estonia as part of Operation CABRIT.

"Her Royal Highness was briefed on the operation, which is the codename for the UK's deployment and contribution to NATO's enhanced Forward Presence, as well as having the opportunity to see some of the equipment that is capable of operating in Arctic conditions.

"The Princess Royal has been the @kingsroyalhussars Colonel-in-Chief since they were formed in 1992."

Princess Anne and Sir Tim attended Constantine II's funeral in Athens

Anne's working visit to Estonia marks her third trip abroad since the start of the year. Earlier this month, the Princess Royal flew to Cyprus in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps.

On 16 January, Anne and Sir Tim also represented the British royal family at the funeral service for the former king of Greece, Constantine II, in Athens.

