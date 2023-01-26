Queen Maxima goes incognito with surprise accessory rarely seen on royals The Dutch royal surprised with her casual choice of headwear

Oh we do love a style surprise, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands just served one up for us on a silver platter. The Dutch royal enjoyed a spot of shopping with her eldest daughter Princess Catharina Amalia of the Netherlands, and her outfit choice left fans speechless.

For the lowkey occasion, Queen Maxima attempted to fly under the radar in Natan Couture's 'Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cape,' in forest green. She paired the snug outerwear piece with a coordinating pair of crisp ironed straight-leg trousers and a dark grey cashmere long-sleeve.

WATCH: Queen Maxima embraces fan who received devastating health diagnosis

Loading the player...

What part of the queen's look stirred up fan frenzy you ask? Well, that would be her selection of accessories, which came as something of a surprise for a key royal figure.

Maxima concealed her face from the cameras by slipping on a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and donning a grey beanie. Her straightened blonde locks casually cascaded out of the streetwear item, which isn't often spotted on members of the royal family.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands surprised in a grey beanie

Her daughter, Princess Catharina, twinned with her modish mother by sporting a matching pair of green wide-leg trousers coupled with an Isabel Marant's 'Muster Floral Print Georgette Blouse.' Dior's iconic '30 Montaigne Shoulder Bag' in a sweet pistachio green was strapped across her floral-clad front.

Upon seeing Queen Maxima's unexpected attire, fans flocked to social media to deliberate. "Wowww! Both ladies look beautiful! Maxima's outfit is coollll," one wrote, while another added: "This lady has thrown on a grey beanie with her elegant cape to go shopping with her girl and so now I will adore her forever." A third simply noted: "Unrecognisable!"

The Dutch royal has coolly effortless style

Queen Maxima was recently spotted looking poised yet sombre as she arrived at the funeral of King Constantine alongside her husband, King Willem-Alexander in Athens.

TRENDING: Queen Letizia and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece put long-standing feud behind them: See photo

The Dutch monarch dressed in a head-to-toe ebony ensemble, as per royal mourning tradition, opting to wear a slick belted black coat, sheer tights, and knee-high heeled boots for the occasion. Queen Maxima's blonde hair was styled in loose waves, pinned neatly beneath a delicate lace veil that cascaded past her shoulders

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.