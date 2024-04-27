Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia cuddles up to father King Willem-Alexander for special milestone

The Dutch royal family were out in full force on Saturday for King Willem-Alexander's 57th birthday, and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia shared a sweet moment with her father while out in the crowds.

As they met members of the public in Emmen, a town in the north-east of the country, Catharina-Amalia rested her head on her father's shoulders, prompting him to grin. The monarch extended the courtesy to his daughter, wrapping his arm around her as they walked away.

© Patrick van Katwijk Willem-Alexander and his daughter have a close bond

The royals briefly had to brave the rain during their walkabout, with Catharina-Amalia, Queen Maxima, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane seen huddling underneath umbrellas.

The heir to the Dutch throne really got into the festivities as she was joined by members of her extended family, including Prince Pieter-Christiaan, Princess Laurentien and Prince Maurita. The royals were seen on a judging panel with a pair of plush sheep.

© Patrick van Katwijk Catharina-Amalia and her family had a fun time at the event

Princess Catharina-Amalia looked beautiful for the outing, where a stunning green coat over a dress that gave the feel of a forest. She also wore a magnificent headpiece, although this was outclassed by Maxima's own, a unique piece that resembled butterflies.

Meanwhile, the King's other daughters looked radiant in brighter colours, with Alexia opting for a bold red coat over a white dress, while Ariane wore a cooler version of her older sister's.

© Patrick van Katwijk The royals braved the rain for the event

To commemorate Willem-Alexander's birthday last year, the royals posed for a photoshoot, however, their middle daughter, Alexia was absent from the photos due to her studies at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

Earlier in the month, Catharina-Amalia joined her parents as they met members of the Spanish royal family during an evening reception at Museum STRAAT in Amsterdam.

© Patrick van Katwijk The family were all out for the event

The future queen showed off her knowledge of her royal duties as she was captured bobbing into a deep curtsy to King Felipe upon arrival. The Spanish monarch, 56, greeted the princess warmly, kissing her on the cheek in return.

King Willem-Alexander paid tribute to King Felipe and Queen Letizia during a short speech, saying: "Your visit did justice to the excellent and close relations between our two countries. Once again we have established how much we have in common as European partners.

© Patrick van Katwijk The royal sisters have a close relationship

"The Queen and I are most grateful for the active interest in the Netherlands that you show time and time again. We are also grateful for your friendship. It is extremely dear to us. We hope to see you again soon, in Spain or in the Netherlands. You will always be welcome."

