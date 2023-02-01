Princess Kate just launched a new Instagram account - are you following yet? The Princess of Wales launched her Shaping Us campaign this week

The Princess of Wales has launched a brand new Instagram account to coincide with a very special launch.

As well as having the @princeandprincessofwales account to document all of Kate and Prince William's work, the Princess has set up a new handle @earlychildhood for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

WATCH: Princess Kate shares moving film for Shaping Us campaign

The Centre was established in June 2021 and on Tuesday, Kate unveiled its Shaping Us campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of the first five years of a child's life.

As well as attending a special event at BAFTA with William on Monday, Kate carried out engagements in Leeds on Tuesday to mark the campaign's launch.

Kate has launched a new Instagram account @earlychildhood

Behind-the-scenes images from Kate's day were shared on the new Instagram account, as well as the Princess's powerful video message.

"Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives," she said. "But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life.

"Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them."

Kate visited Kirkgate Market and the University of Leeds on Tuesday

A 90-second claymation film has also been released, depicting how the development of a young girl from the age of zero to five is shaped by interactions and her environment.

The moving video was shown on Piccadilly Lights on Tuesday, with Kate's new Instagram page documenting the moment in a post, which read: "Thank you to everyone who is helping to share the #ShapingUs campaign today, including the iconic @piccadillylights showcasing our launch video in Piccadilly Circus earlier tonight."

