Prince Edward sparks question about his and Sophie Wessex's future royal titles

The royal family's official Instagram account shared a reel of the Earl of Wessex's visit to Blackpool and Preston on Monday, and it sparked a reaction from their followers.

While royal fans were delighted to see the highlights of Prince Edward's engagements regarding The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, as seen in the video below, many asked the same question in the comments section.

"I sincerely hope The Earl of Wessex becomes the Duke of Edinburgh at some point, his family and him are one of the most hardworking people in the Royal Family," one said.

"Are the Wessexes becoming the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh? Because they definitely deserve it," another asked. A third added: "Edward needs to be made the Duke of Edinburgh. Such a good man. Will honor his father."

It was said to be Philip's wish that Edward would inherit his title

It has always been understood that the late Duke of Edinburgh wanted his youngest son, Prince Edward, to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with King Charles III.

When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the deaths of both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

The palace said at the time: "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince of Wales have also agreed that Prince Edward should be given the dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title now held by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown."

Edward and Sophie received their Wessex titles on their wedding day in 1999

Philip's title passed to Charles upon his death in April 2021 and then merged with the Crown when he ascended the throne last September.

The original decision to give Edward the title was taken in recognition of his work with, and commitment to, the Duke of Edinburgh's Award – of which he is a trustee, as well as chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.

If given the title, Edward's wife, Sophie, will become the Duchess of Edinburgh – a courtesy title which was held by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace is yet to make a formal announcement about the Wessexes' future titles.

