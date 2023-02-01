Prince Edward looks like Prince William's twin in new video - royal fans react Edward is William's paternal uncle

Much is made of Prince William's strong resemblance to his late mother, Princess Diana.

But this week, royal fans discovered he had another doppelganger in the family!

On Tuesday, a new post was shared on the royals’ official Instagram page and viewers were initially convinced it was footage of Prince William.

It was, on fact, his paternal uncle, Prince Edward, whose gait and posture strongly resembled that of William.

Edward was seen greeting crowds in Blackpool as he met with some young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

Alongside the clip, one fan wrote: "I see a strong family resemblance between Prince Edward and Prince William. As he's walking toward the crowd at the beginning of the clip, with his back to the camera, he could easily be mistaken for the Prince of Wales."

"I agree! I thought it was William at first!!" a second confessed. "Prince William looks a lot like him," said a third.

A large number of followers also shared their hopes that Edward will be made Duke of Edinburgh by his brother, the King, and praised Edward and Sophie for the dedication to their royal roles.

Former PR boss Sophie and Edward have been married since 1999 and together share two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

The couple started began in 1993 after being introduced by a mutual friend several years earlier.

During their engagement interview, the pair were asked why they get along so well - and royal bride-to-be Sophie had the sweetest response.

The future Countess, then 33, said: "I think we share a number of interests, we laugh a lot and we have a great friendship."

Edward also agreed and later in the interview said: "We are the very best of friends and that's essential, but it also helps that we also love each other very much."