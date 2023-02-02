Sad news for Prince Harry following release of Spare Harry's controversial book was released in January

Prince Harry might have divided public opinion with the release of his tell-all memoir Spare – but that didn’t stop the book from enjoying huge success.

In its first day, Spare sold more than 1.43 million copies in all formats in the United States, Canada and Britain, including pre-orders.

WATCH: Spare: The key revelations

Loading the player...

The figure marked the largest first-day sales for any nonfiction book ever published by Penguin Random House, the world’s largest publisher.

But, despite its commercial triumph, there have been big changes at the publishing house in the wake of its release.

Madeline McIntosh is leaving her role at Penguin Random House

Shortly after, Gina Centrello, the president of Random House, the division that published Spare, announced she was leaving the company to retire. And now a second high-profile figure has decided to step down.

Madeline McIntosh, one of the most powerful figures in American book publishing, is leaving her role as chief executive of Penguin Random House U.S., the company announced on Tuesday.

Harry certainly caused a stir with his memoir

According to the New York Times, she said that even though her tenure as chief executive might seem short, it had been "an intense five years".

"I don't like the idea of sticking in one spot or doing one job forever," she said.

The couple have been keeping a low-profile in recent weeks

It follows confirmation that Harry will be making his first public appearance since the release of his book, Spare. The Prince will attend a conference for the mental health charity BetterUp in San Francisco on 7 and 8 March.

Attention, meanwhile, has turned to King Charles's coronation and the question of whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited.

It's not known whether Harry will attend King Charles's coronation

Harry himself has admitted the question of their attendance is up in the air.

In an interview for ITV, Harry told Tom Bradby. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court."

LISTEN: King Charles - The Man Under The Crown

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.