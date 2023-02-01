Why Archie won't attend King Charles's coronation on his birthday The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son turns four on 6 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at King Charles III's coronation on 6 May is yet to be confirmed.

Prince Harry addressed the matter in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby – see what he had to say in the video below.

WATCH: Prince Harry addresses King Charles's coronation

The Sussexes flew over to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June, accompanied by their children, Archie and Lilibet.

If Harry and Meghan do attend the coronation – can we expect Archie and Lilibet to join them?

Lilibet celebrated her first birthday in the UK

The service falls on a very special day for the Sussexes – Archie is set to turn four on 6 May – and while it seems unlikely that we will see the little boy at the coronation, it may be down to another reason other than his birthday.

At the time of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, her daughter Princess Anne, who was just two at the time, was considered too young to attend the service at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Charles was present for his mother's coronation, and despite being only four at the time, it's likely he was only allowed to attend because of being heir to the throne.

Harry and Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, are currently sixth and seventh in the line of succession, and are not expected to become full-time working royals in future, particularly as the Duke and Duchess stepped back from royal duties in March 2020.

Archie and Lilibet did not make any public appearances during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, so it seems unlikely that royal fans will see them at the coronation, even if their parents do attend.

Lilibet's first birthday last year coincided with the Platinum Jubilee, and Harry and Meghan revealed in their Netflix docuseries in December that they celebrated their little girl's birthday in the garden at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

