Prince Harry's first thoughts about future wife Meghan Markle revealed Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle began dating in 2016

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this May, but how did Prince Harry really feel the moment he first laid eyes on American actress Meghan Markle?

While the couple recalled their first date in their six-part Netflix docuseries in December, Harry described the first time he saw his future wife when he came across an Instagram video of Meghan and his friend, Violet von Westenholz, with a funny dog filter.

Writing in his memoir, Spare, released in January, he said: "This woman with Violet…my God. I watched the video several times, then forced myself to put down the phone. Then picked it up again, watched the video again.

"I'd travelled the world, from top to bottom, literally. I'd hopscotched the continents. I'd met hundreds of thousands of people, I'd crossed paths with a ludicrously large cross-section of the planet's seven billion residents.

"For thirty-two years I'd watched a conveyor-belt of faces pass by and only a handful ever made me look twice. This woman stopped the conveyor-belt. This woman smashed the conveyor-belt to bits. I'd never seen anyone so beautiful."

The pair took this selfie at the first dinner date

Harry and Meghan's relationship began with a series of Instagram DMs and text messages, with the Suits star complimenting the Prince on his snapshots of Africa: "Beautiful photographs."

And in a twist of fate, the pair's first exchange took place on what would have been Harry's mother Princess Diana's 55th birthday on 1 July 2016.

They quickly arranged a first date at Soho House on 76 Dean Street, and the rest, as they say, is history!

The Sussexes now reside in Montecito in Santa Barbara with their children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet.

