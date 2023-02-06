Princess Kate's heartwarming gesture to mother of premature baby revealed

Royal fans have long praised the Princess of Wales for her generosity and kind-hearted nature – and her recently unearthed gesture is no exception.

During the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Princess Kate paid a special visit to the Evelina London Children's Hospital where she met with first-time mum Mischa Ward, 27, and her newborn daughter, Amaya-Rae.

WATCH: Kate pledges to provide parents with 'very best support' to raise their children

Loading the player...

The royal – who is a patron of the Evelina hospital – went out of her way to comfort little Amaya-Rae who was born 23 weeks early, weighing less than 1lb 8oz.

Speaking to the Mirror, Mischa explained: "When the nurses told me she was in the hospital and wanted to meet Amaya-Rae, I completely panicked.

Kate visited Mischa and little Amaya-Rae

"She was in her nappy. I ran around finding something presentable for her to wear. But as soon as Kate walked in through the door, all the nervousness disappeared."

MORE: Princess Kate finally unveils exciting new project

PARENTING: Princess Kate's birth stories revealed

Recalling her brush with royalty, Mischa went on to say: "She had such a calming, wonderful aura about her, she instantly made me feel so relaxed. It was like chatting to a friend.

"Amaya-Rae couldn't take her eyes off her. She was transfixed and Kate smiled and chatted to her – it really felt that she genuinely cared about us."

Princess Kate is a patron of the Evelina London Children's Hospital

"There are some really dark days in a children's hospital, and for our family – and lots of others – there isn't much to look forward to. Everybody who met Kate said it gave them such a pick-me-up. She was a ray of sunshine in a really frightening time."

And since her hospital visit, the Princess of Wales has been working hard to drive home the importance of our early years. On Tuesday she launched her exciting new campaign, Shaping Us, and over the weekend, the mother-of-three shared an important message regarding Children's Mental Health Week.

The royal couple are proud parents to George, Charlotte and Louis

After speaking with a group of children from St John's Church of England Primary in Bethnal Green, Kate encouraged them to "keep talking about your feelings and keep asking others how they’re doing and helping them to talk about their feelings as well."

The Princess added: "I'm a firm believer in giving children the skills that they need for life and focusing on their social and emotional development."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.