Sophie Wessex's lonely and 'dramatic' birth of daughter Lady Louise – Exclusive

The Countess of Wessex has on very few occasions spoken out about her daughter Lady Louise Windsor's early arrival, which she once described as a "shock".

At the time she went into labour, the royal was 36 weeks pregnant, and her husband, Prince Edward, was many miles away, in Mauritius.

In the latest episode of A Right Royal podcast, dedicated to royal children and aptly titled, Royal Rascals, the Queen's press secretary at the time, Ailsa Anderson, has revealed what really happened the day Lady Louise was born, and how she was one of two people that comforted the Countess whilst Prince Edward did everything he could to fly back to be by her side.

"I remember I was sitting at home. We're having a dinner party. Actually, I got a call from Marcus Setchell, who was the Queen's gynaecologist who was overseeing the birth. He said, 'I'm in a police car on my way to Frimley Park hospital. You better come'. So I thought, crikey.

"So, I ordered a taxi, let my husband do the washing up, which I think was a first in our marriage, and got myself down to Frimley Park, but the Earl of Wessex was abroad on an official visit. They couldn't get a hold of her parents. So basically, it was just me and Marcus and the courtiers in the hospital. It was so dramatic," Ailsa recalls.

In the new episode, which you can listen to above, Ailsa goes on to reveal how the announcement of Lady Louise' birth was made and released in the early hours of the morning.

She also details the day she made history following the announcement on the Prince and Princess of Wales' first son, Prince George.

Also in the episode, royal photographer Chris Jackson opens up about photographing the royal children and former Norland nanny Sarah Carpenter praises Kate's parenting approach following criticisms over Prince Louis' behaviour.

