Sophie Wessex stars in surprising new video: Fans all say same thing The Countess of Wessex is hugely popular amongst royal watchers

Sophie Wessex's profile has grown in recent years – in no small part thanks to her quiet but unwavering commitment to the crown.

Sophie and Edward – who have been married since 1999 – began to step further into the spotlight during the later years of the Queen's reign, and continue to win over crowds as they perform their royal duties.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex gets stuck in down on the farm

This week, fans were delighted to see Sophie in an altogether role as she got stuck in down on a farm.

A new video shared on the Royal Family's official social media channels shows the Countess dressed down in wellies and a waterproof overcoat as she helped out with the animals – including helping to feed a baby calf.

Sophie had an especially close bond with her mother-in-law, the Queen

"For over 20 years, the @AddingtonFund has been supporting farmers and their families in times of crisis. As their Patron, The Countess of Wessex visited Smerrill Dairy to meet farmers from across Gloucestershire to hear about the challenges they face and how the charity has helped them," the caption revealed.

Fans adored the clip – and were quick to express their admiration for Sophie.

Prince Edward and Sophie with their two children

"She's just amazing! A real hidden gem and such an added bonus for the Royal family!!" one admirer noted. A second echoed: "Wonder woman Sophie! The institution's secret weapon!"

A third wrote: "How much I love seeing The Countess of Wessex! Keep up the good work, and thank you." And a fourth remarked: "Sophie is a real class act."

Prince Edward and Sophie have been the focus of much conversation about royal roles in recent weeks.

The couple are hugely popular amongst royal watchers

A huge number of fans have been publicly stating their wish that King Charles bestow the title Duke of Edinburgh on his younger brother in recognition of their loyalty and hard work.

It has always been understood that the late Duke of Edinburgh wanted his youngest son, Prince Edward, to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with King Charles III.

When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Edward's future title will be decided by his brother, King Charles

But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the deaths of both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

The Palace said at the time: "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince of Wales have also agreed that Prince Edward should be given the dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title now held by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown."

