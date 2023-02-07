Sad news for the Countess of Wessex after returning home from royal visit abroad The Countess of Wessex is patron of Shooting Star Children's Hospices

A charity long supported by the Countess of Wessex shared some devastating news, just weeks after sending their royal patron birthday wishes.

In a series of tweets, Shooting Star Children's Hospice, confirmed that there had been a break-in at its Hampton Hill charity shop.

The charity confirmed: "Last night someone broke into our Hampton Hill shop. Our staff and volunteers who look after the store are understandably heartbroken.

"In addition to what was stolen we will now need to spend money on repairs that could have been used to help the families we support as well as losing out on further income while the shop is closed.

"We hope to be able to open our store again tomorrow, and welcome back our many wonderful local supporters once again, but please call ahead to check..."

Sophie volunteered at the Hampton store in December 2020

No doubt Sophie, who volunteered at the Hampton store in 2020, will be saddened by the news.

Shooting Star Children's Hospice is a leading hospice charity caring for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families, throughout Surrey and across London.

In 2020, Karen Sugarman, Executive Vice-President of Shooting Star Children's Hospices, told HELLO!: "We feel extremely lucky to have HRH The Countess of Wessex as our Royal Patron. From officially opening our Guildford hospice, Christopher's back in 2002, the Countess has continued to generously give her support to Shooting Star Children's Hospices.

"The Countess has given her time to meet supported children and their families, whilst helping to raise much needed awareness to ensure we can continue to provide vital care to families across Surrey and London, who are facing the most unimaginable circumstances."

On Valentine's Day 2022, Sophie delighted royal fans as she joined in with a Makaton version of The Beatles' hit song, All You Need Is Love, during an engagement with the charity, which you can watch below...

To find out how you can support Shooting Star Children's Hospices, visit: www.shootingstar.org.uk/

On Tuesday, the Countess donned a camo jacket as she tried her hand at clay pigeon shooting at the Gibraltar Barracks, Blackwater in Camberley.

Last week, Sophie carried out a working visit to The Hague, focusing on international support for survivors of conflict related sexual violence (CRSV).

