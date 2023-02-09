Princess Kate reunites with old school teacher in sweet moment The Princess of Wales was in Falmouth alongside her husband Prince William

Prince William and Princess Kate headed to Falmouth on Thursday for their first official joint visit to the region since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

During their trip, Kate had a surprise reunion with one of her old school teachers, Jim Embury, who was volunteering in the Cornish town. The surprise moment came as Kate and William left a museum where they tried their hands at riveting.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate greet crowds in Cornwall

Loading the player...

Kate was left reeling from the shock reunion, as she enthused: "Oh my goodness. I do recognise you. I remember the classroom and everything. Wow. That is such a small world."

The Princess greeted her teacher with a hug, and told him how his teaching style was reflected in the way that she parented her children, especially her only daughter, Princess Charlotte.

ROYAL KIDS: Royal children pictured baking: Prince George, Archie Harrison & more

"I'm trying to teach my daughter all the things you probably taught me," she explained.

Jim had previously been one of Kate's history teachers and when asked by reporters what she was like as a student, he called her "fantastic" before adding: "It was a great class and she was a great participant and a great kid. It was 25 years ago."

Kate was overjoyed to reunite with Jim

Kate will no doubt have happy memories from encountering her old teacher, but her visit with William was slightly marred by a lone protester.

A man, holding a blank sheet of paper, as seen in the footage below, shouted, "No more monarchy" at the couple as they greeted locals in the crowd.

Kate looked gorgeous for the outing

The lone protestor, who did not want to give his name, was held back by police who he said "were worried that people were going to get annoyed and attack".

DISCOVER WHY: Princess Kate's favourite pizza topping will divide the nation

ROYAL MUM MOMENT: The Princess of Wales spotted at Prince George's rugby match – with dog Orla by her side

Speaking afterwards, he added: "It is the 21st century, we don't need a monarchy. It's ridiculous."

William and Kate seemed unfazed by the minor disruption as they spoke with members of the public.

LISTEN: Former Norland nanny reacts to Kate's parenting of little Prince Louis

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.