WATCH: The time Prince Harry thanked the Queen's horses after happy news

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise TV appearance after the birth of his son, Archie, in May 2019, and there was one hilarious moment that had everyone talking at the time.

When asked if it was amazing to watch the birth of his son, Harry said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. But it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife.

"As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon. Thank you very much guys."

And as he finished the interview, he turned to the Queen's horses behind him and with a chuckle, said: "Thanks guys."

Perhaps it was the excitement and adrenaline after welcoming his son into the world, or Harry's cheeky humour, but at the time, the funny quip was picked up around the world.

Harry turned to thank the horses after his interview

The Duke recently spoke about the confusion surrounding Archie's birth in his memoir, Spare, which was released in January.

At the time, there was a lot of speculation about the royal baby's birth announcement, and the Duke of Sussex has finally set the record straight on the matter.

"Within two hours of our son being born we were back at Frogmore," with the help of a non-descript people carrier to get them out of the Portland hospital unnoticed.

Harry and Meghan introduced Archie two days after his birth

However, members of the press were then told that Meghan was then in labour, despite the little one having already arrived. The Duke remarked that this wasn't his choice but it was "keeping people tuned to the show".

It was then officially revealed that Archie was in fact welcomed into the world at 5.26am on 6 May 2019, before the labour announcements were made and a few days later the couple revealed their son's name.

