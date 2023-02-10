Prince William undertakes surprise outing ahead of break with children Prince William will soon be enjoying the half-term break with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William will have his hands full next week as the half-term holidays mean that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all at home full-time.

On Friday, the Prince of Wales undertook a surprise solo outing as he visited Ipswich Hospital, which is part of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. The father-of-three kept the visit under wraps, but he was pictured meeting with NHS staff at the hospital as he thanked them for their service and learnt more about the work that the Foundation Trust carries out.

William spoke with staff outside the hospital and also met staff inside the emergency department, wearing a face mask when he was inside.

In a tweet, the Trust thanked William for the visit, as they said: "It's not everyday the future king drops in!

"Thanks to Prince William for visiting NHS staff at #IpswichHospital today. The prince thanked staff and found out more about our local NHS."

Thanks to Prince William for visiting NHS staff at #IpswichHospital today. The prince thanked staff and found out more about our local NHS. #LoveYourNHS pic.twitter.com/I0cBjF0mIx — East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (@ESNEFT) February 10, 2023

William visited the NHS Trust

William's solo outing comes shortly after he and Princess Kate made their first joint outing to Cornwall since picking up the titles the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

They visited the National Maritime Museum Cornwall and met local people working on the refurbishment of the Kiwi, a fourteen-foot sailing dinghy which was given as a royal wedding present to the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh from the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The pair will be spending the week with their children on the half-term break

The royal couple will no doubt be busy this coming week with the half-term holidays, but they have something to look forward to when the week draws to a close.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 19 February.

William and Kate will watch the awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.

The Prince has been President of BAFTA since 2010, and Kate first joined him at the star-studded bash in 2017.

