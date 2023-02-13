Rihanna had the best response to question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna wowed us with her Super Bowl Halftime show, confirming her second pregnancy during her showstopping performance.

Stars including Jay-Z, Paul Rudd and Adele were among the spectators at the game between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but Prince Harry was absent after his surprise appearance with cousin, Princess Eugenie, last year.

Harry once met with Rihanna in Barbados during his Caribbean tour in 2016 – the year he started dating his future wife, Meghan Markle. Fast forward a couple of years and because of her royal encounter, Rihanna was asked if she was invited to the royal wedding – see her brilliant response in the clip below.

WATCH: Rihanna responds to question about Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Loading the player...

The Umbrella singer and Harry famously met in 2016 when the Prince was on a royal tour of the Caribbean. Making a stop in Bridgetown, Barbados to mark World Aids Day, Harry and Rihanna took part in an AIDS test as they visited an HIV drop-in centre, in the hope of encouraging more people to get tested.

The HIV tests, which were filmed live, only took a few minutes and came back as negative for the two. The night before, Harry and Rihanna had attended a concert to celebrate Barbados' 50th anniversary of independence.

Rihanna and Harry took part in a live HIV test

And Harry's not the only royal to have met Rihanna. In November 2021, King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, attended a presidential inauguration ceremony as Barbados became a republic.

Rihanna was pictured greeting the future monarch as she was honoured as the country's 11th National Hero during the ceremony for her music career and for shining a positive light on Barbados globally.

Rihanna also met Charles in Barbados in November 2021

The 34-year-old singer already shares a nine-month-old son with partner, A$AP Rocky, who was in the crowd to watch her Super Bowl performance.

LISTEN: Find out what the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.