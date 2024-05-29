Lady Kitty Spencer pictured with daughter in rare photo on girls' day out with Lady Eliza Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer enjoyed a girls' day out with her daughter and her sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, as they explored the Chelsea in Bloom show in London over the weekend.

The snap shared by Lady Eliza, 31, showed Lady Kitty, 33, in a black and white polka dot dress, holding her little girl in her arms as they viewed a Very Hungry Caterpillar-themed display.

The tot – whose name is yet to be revealed – was dressed in a blue and white poplin striped collared frock with a cream cardigan and matching tights and buckle-up shoes.

© Instagram / @elizavspencer Lady Kitty enjoyed a girls day out with her baby daughter and sister, Lady Eliza

"Such a special morning with my girls @kitty.spencer," Lady Eliza wrote in the caption.

Lady Eliza and her twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, were among the guests at the Chelsea Flower Show where they toured the Boodles garden.

© Getty Lady Kitty with her sisters, twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza

Lady Kitty announced she and her husband Michael Lewis had welcomed their first child in March, as she shared a beautiful montage of her walking on a beach holding her little one.

"It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today," Lady Kitty wrote.

Watch the montage in the clip below...

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer shares first photos of daughter

The model, who is the daughter of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and his first wife, Victoria Aitken, married millionaire businessman Michael in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome in July 2021. The bride wore multiple gowns, all of which were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, for whom she is a brand ambassador.

As well as twin sisters, Lady Kitty also has a younger brother, Louis Spencer, who is the heir apparent to the Spencer Earldom.

Charles Spencer also has two children with his second wife, Caroline Freud – the Honorable Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer.

The Earl and Caroline separated in 2007 and later divorced. He is currently married to his third wife, Karen Gordon, with whom he shares a daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

LISTEN: Why the Duke of Westminster's godson Prince George is not attending his wedding