Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Kitty Spencer pictured with daughter in rare photo on girls' day out with Lady Eliza Spencer
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Lady Kitty Spencer pictured with daughter in rare photo on girls' day out with Lady Eliza Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer announced she had welcomed her first child with Michael Lewis back in March

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lady Kitty Spencer enjoyed a girls' day out with her daughter and her sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, as they explored the Chelsea in Bloom show in London over the weekend.

The snap shared by Lady Eliza, 31, showed Lady Kitty, 33, in a black and white polka dot dress, holding her little girl in her arms as they viewed a Very Hungry Caterpillar-themed display.

The tot – whose name is yet to be revealed – was dressed in a blue and white poplin striped collared frock with a cream cardigan and matching tights and buckle-up shoes.

Lady Kitty Spencer with her baby daughter at Chelsea in Bloom© Instagram / @elizavspencer
Lady Kitty enjoyed a girls day out with her baby daughter and sister, Lady Eliza

"Such a special morning with my girls @kitty.spencer," Lady Eliza wrote in the caption.

Lady Eliza and her twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, were among the guests at the Chelsea Flower Show where they toured the Boodles garden.

Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer in black outfits© Getty
Lady Kitty with her sisters, twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza

Lady Kitty announced she and her husband Michael Lewis had welcomed their first child in March, as she shared a beautiful montage of her walking on a beach holding her little one. 

"It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today," Lady Kitty wrote.

Watch the montage in the clip below...

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer shares first photos of daughter

The model, who is the daughter of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and his first wife, Victoria Aitken, married millionaire businessman Michael in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome in July 2021. The bride wore multiple gowns, all of which were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, for whom she is a brand ambassador.

As well as twin sisters, Lady Kitty also has a younger brother, Louis Spencer, who is the heir apparent to the Spencer Earldom.

Charles Spencer also has two children with his second wife, Caroline Freud – the Honorable Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer.

The Earl and Caroline separated in 2007 and later divorced. He is currently married to his third wife, Karen Gordon, with whom he shares a daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

LISTEN: Why the Duke of Westminster's godson Prince George is not attending his wedding

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more