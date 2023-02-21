Queen Jetsun Pema's son prepares for royal future with solo outing at age of 7 Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck is the heir to the Bhutanese throne

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema's eldest son is preparing for his future as the young royal carried out his second-ever solo engagement - just two weeks after his seventh birthday.

Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, known as the Dragon Prince, attended the launch of NDI, Bhutan's new National Digital Identity System.

Guided by palace staff, he became the first digital citizen by onboarding with the Bhutan NDI mobile wallet.

Photographs of the prince's duties were shared by the King's official Instagram page on Tuesday.

The king shared photos of his son's solo engagement

Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck held his first official solo engagement at the age of six on the day of his mother's birthday in June last year.

His milestone outing saw him open the Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck Super FabLab (SFL) at the TechPark in Thimphu and the FabLab network.

Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck and his younger brother, Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, who turns three in March, often accompany their parents at official events, including the National Day celebrations in December 2022.

William and Kate with the king and queen of Bhutan in 2016

King Jigme Khesar married Jetsun Pema in October 2011, in Punakha Dzong, followed by a public celebration in Thimphu and Paro.

After his father, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, abdicated the throne in his favour in December 2006, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck became monarch, and his public coronation was held on 1 November 2008.

The king and queen met the Prince and Princess of Wales during William and Kate's royal tour of Bhutan in 2016.

