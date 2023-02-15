Prince Edward and Sophie's half-term plans with Lady Louise and James revealed? The Earl and Countess of Wessex reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are having a quieter week and are likely to be spending time with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Viscount Severn, 15.

Lady Louise and her brother, James, mainly keep a low-profile but they joined their parents on the walk to church on Christmas Day, as you can see in the clip below.

WATCH: The Wessexes join the King at church on Christmas Day

While their plans are always kept private, the Wessexes have taken family holidays during the February half-term in previous years, having enjoyed a ski break in the Swiss resort of St Moritz last year.

The family-of-four were seen hitting the slopes with a group of friends, with Prince Edward in a red ski jacket and Sophie and Lady Louise twinning in navy coats.

Sophie and Edward, pictured in 2003, have long been avid skiers

There's a chance the Wessexes may have headed off on a ski trip again, as Edward and Sophie also travelled to the same resort with their children in February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Lady Louise is currently studying English at the University of St Andrews – where her older cousin, Prince William, met his future wife, Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, James is currently in Year 10 at school.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, the Countess said of her Lady Louise and James's futures: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

Lady Louise and Sophie pictured on Christmas Day

The Wessexes, who have been married for 24 years this June, reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey.

Last week, Sophie visited the Royal College of Surgeons of England in her role as patron of the Scar Free Foundation and to mark United Nations International Women and Girls in Science Day. She also donned a camouflage jacket as she attended the Countess of Wessex Cup at Gibraltar Barracks in Minley.

Meanwhile, Edward watched a performance of Much Ado About Nothing at the Duke of York's Theatre in his role as patron of the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain.

