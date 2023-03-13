Princess Anne shows concern with touching comment to Irish rugby captain Anne is royal patron of the Scottish Rugby Union

Princess Anne was in the stands to cheer on her beloved Scotland in their Six Nations clash against Ireland.

Anne, patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, showed her support with two tartan scarves as she watched the action on the pitch before handing out the trophy to the winning team's captain.

Princess Anne was there to cheer on Scotland during Sunday's match

Unfortunately for the royal, it wasn't Scotland's day. Ireland won the match 22 - 7.

But the score wasn't the only thing on Anne's mind as she handed over the trophy to Ireland's Johnny Sexton.

Garry Ringrose managed a small thumbs-up as he was stretchered off

During the match, one of Ireland's players, Garry Ringrose, had to be stretchered off the pitch after receiving oxygen following a horror crash. To the relief of those watching, he managed to give a small thumbs up as he was carried off – but Anne was clearly concerned.

The Princess could be seen asking Johnny, "Is Garry alright" as they spoke at the end of the match - see the sweet moment here.

Loading the player...

Anne rarely misses a Scotland match and is clearly passionate about the game. It's something she shares with her son-in-law, former England rugby player Mike Tindall.

The pair recently teamed up for a cause close to both their hearts, paying tribute to Scottish rugby player Doddie Weir OBE, who passed away in November 2022.

Anne has a great relationship with her son-in-law, Mike

Anne started the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation Charity Cycle Ride at Kingsholm Rugby Ground in Gloucester last Wednesday, which saw a team of familiar faces from the world of rugby cycle 555 miles in two days to deliver the match ball to the Scotland vs Wales match.

Mike is a faithful supporter of the cause, and at the start of the year took to Instagram to encourage his followers to take part in a six-week charity challenge to raise awareness of and money for Motor Neurone Disease research in honour of Doddie Weir.

LISTEN: What the Prince and Princess of Wales are REALLY like...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.