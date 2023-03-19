Why Princess Kate broke with royal tradition on special occasion for her children The Prince and Princess of Wales are such doting parents

The Princess of Wales is devoted to her royal duties, and could most recently be seen alongside her husband, Prince William, celebrating St Patrick's Day with the Irish Guards on Friday.

But she's also a loyal mum to three young children, and sometimes their needs take precedence. Back in 2016, for example, Kate broke with the 115 year-old royal tradition in order to spend time with her two oldest children.

Kensington Palace surprised royal watchers by releasing a statement announcing that the then-Duchess of Cambridge would not present shamrocks to the first Battalion Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day that year. See the Princess present shamrocks this week in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate celebrates St Patrick’s Day in new royal role

This ritual has largely been carried out by female royals since 1901, when Princess Alexandra established the tradition. Since their wedding in 2011, Princess Kate had accompanied Prince William to the ceremony.

However, she chose not to do so prior to the couple's tour of India and Bhutan so that she could spend time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were two years old and ten months old, respectively.

Some royal fans on social media expressed disappointment with Kate's decision, but the couple are hands-on parents, and like to spend as much time with their children as possible.

The Wales family at the Queen's Jubilee in 2022

Last month, for example, they took half-term off their official duties so they could spend time together as a family. And on Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared two unseen photographs to mark Mother's Day in the UK.

Taking to Instagram to mark the special day couple, the royal shared a series of stunning portraits captured by royal family photographer Matt Porteous - and Princess Kate looks as glowing as ever in the heartwarming snaps beside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The previously unreleased photographs are from a photoshoot the Wales family took part in in Norfolk last summer.

