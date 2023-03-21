Princess Anne surprises fans with very unexpected appearance! The Princess Royal was guest of honour

In the past, we've had small insights into Princess Anne's TV habits.

Last year, comedian Adam Hill revealed that the royal is a big fan of the panel show Would I Lie To You – in keeping with her quick wit and droll sense of humour, which you can see in the clip below...

But this week, the Princess teamed up with a very different type of TV show – and it was all for a very good cause.

Anne paid a visit to the set of Coronation Street, with ITV later sharing a series of snapshots on Instagram.

She was there in her role as the Patron of the Acid Survivors Trust International, which has been advising the show's producers on a series of upcoming episodes which will see Daisy (actress Charlotte Jordan) targeted in an acid attack by her stalker Justin (Andrew Still).

The royal met with both actors and was given a tour of the famous set by series producer Iain MacLeod and Head of ITV in the North, John Whiston.

Script writers, members of the story team and make-up department were also on hand to speak to Princess Anne about working on the plotline.

Fans were delighted to see the snapshots. "I love, love, love Princess Anne! She turns up, no drama and just gets on with it!" A second added: "The hardest working royal visits the incredibly talented cast of the world's longest running soap. What an honour to everyone working on this brilliant soap."

Speaking about Princess Anne's visit, producer Iain said: "Working with ASTI on this storyline has been invaluable to all of us.

"HRH's patronage of the charity is clearly of huge importance to both Her Royal Highness and the charity, and it was an absolute honour to have them join us at Coronation Street today.

"The visit gave both cast and colleagues the chance to discuss how they have worked together to create and portray such a delicate and important storyline, an opportunity none of us will forget."

Coronation Street has been working alongside ASTI on the storyline which sees Daisy fall victim to stalker, Justin, who is convinced he is in a relationship with her.

Justin's behaviour leads to him being arrested, but he is released on bail. Daisy becomes the target of an acid attack on her wedding day when Justin, in an act of revenge, goes to the Rovers to ruin her special day.

