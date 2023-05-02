King Charles and Queen Camilla send loving message to Princess Charlotte

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla have taken to social media in celebration of Princess Charlotte’s eighth birthday.

Charlotte – the Prince and Princess of Wales's only daughter – was born at 8.34am on 2nd May 2015 at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 3oz. Relive the moment William and Kate left the Lindo Wing with their baby girl...

Two days later, her proud parents announced her name: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, with her middle names in tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen and her paternal late grandmother, Princess Diana.

In honour of her special day, a message was shared on the official Royal Family Twitter account.

Alongside a new photo of Charlotte, released by Princess Kate and Prince William, a note read: “Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte!” it was accompanied by a party popper emoji.

The sweet new snapshot of the Princess was taken at the weekend by her mother.

A beaming Charlotte is seen flashing a huge grin whilst seated in a white wicker chair. She is wearing a white summer dress dotted with small posies of blue and pink flowers and has her long hair flipped over to one side.

Princess Charlotte’s eighth birthday falls just days before her grandfather's historic coronation. She is expected to take part in the proceedings alongside her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

© Photo: Getty Images George, Louis, and Charlotte are attending the coronation

According to the Times, Charlotte and Louis will accompany George and the King and Queen Consort Camilla as they leave the abbey after the service.

The children are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace.

The children's attendance at public events is not normally confirmed in advance, particularly for Louis because of his age.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales attended a performance of Cinderella at the Royal Opera House

Meanwhile, Charlotte enjoyed an early birthday treat at the weekend with her mother, Princess Kate.

According to audience members at the Royal Opera House on Saturday evening, the Princess of Wales took her daughter to watch The Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada's performance of Cinderella.

© Photo: Getty Images Their appearance delighted fellow audience members

Twitter user Barbara Davies confirmed the royals’ surprise attendance. "First visit to @TheRoyalOpera in @CoventGardenLDN to see #Cinderella. Wonderful ballet with fabulous performances by a great cast. And who should be in the audience? The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and her friends."

In a video shared by a royal fan account @catherinemiddletonofwales on Instagram, Princess Charlotte was seen taking to the stage at the end of the ballet, joining the dancers for photographs and waving an illuminated star wand.