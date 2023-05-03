6 photos that prove Princess Charlotte is Prince William's carbon copy

Fans were delighted to see Princess Charlotte's recent portrait in honour of her eighth birthday. And eagle-eyed Instagram followers couldn't help but notice the youngster's striking resemblance to her father, the Prince of Wales.

This isn't the first time the young Princess has been compared to Prince William… Keep scrolling to discover all the times Charlotte looked every inch her dad's carbon copy.

© Getty Princess Charlotte is her father's double

Even as a tiny tot, Princess Charlotte was the spitting image of her father. During the Cambridge's family ski trip in the French Alps back in 2016, the young royal resembled her father thanks to her adorable button nose and toothy grin.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed Charlotte in 2015

During the royal tour of Canada, little Charlotte looked every inch the inquisitive tot as she enjoyed a children's party. With her impossibly cute blonde curls and pinch-worthy cheeks, the third in line to the throne could have been mistaken for Prince William's twin.

© Getty Princess Charlotte is taking after her father

We can't help but notice the heartwarming similarities between these two images. From their baby blue outfits to their nervous disposition, the father-daughter duo have a lot in common.

© Getty The duo look so alike!

Princess Charlotte appears to have inherited her father's sweet smile! During the youngster's visit to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, a smiling Princess Charlotte resembled her father as she soaked up some sporting action.

© Getty Their resemblance is uncanny

Prince William frequently gets mistaken for his daughter in the photo below taken at Buckmore Park Playscape in Chatham, in August 1992. The image was later shared to a royal fan account and quickly garnered the attention of eagle-eyed followers.

Discover the moment Prince William hilariously mistakes a photo of himself for Princess Charlotte in the video below...

WATCH: Prince William mistakes a picture of Charlotte for himself

One penned: "She's her father's daughter," while a second noted: "The double, never saw it before."

© Getty/The Princess of Wales Princess Kate took this recent portrait of Princess Charlotte

On Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new image of Princess Charlotte to mark her eighth birthday. In the heartwarming picture – which was taken at the weekend – a beaming Princess Charlotte is seen flashing a huge grin whilst seated in a white wicker chair.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there is a strong paternal family resemblance between the eight-year-old and her father Prince William at the same age. From the shape of her eyes to her small button nose, Princess Charlotte has clearly inherited several of her father's features.

