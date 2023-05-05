Sarah Ferguson decorates Royal Lodge ahead of coronation weekend

Sarah, Duchess of York will not be among the guests at the Westminster Abbey service on Saturday

Sarah, Duchess of York kicked off her coronation celebrations on Friday, and fulfilled a sweet promise she'd previously pledged.

The 63-year-old author shared photographs of a tea party she'd set up for a nearby care home close to her Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.

The Instagram snaps showed a table covered in a red and white checked tablecloth and covered in an array of sweet treats, fit for a King and Queen!

The spread included Charles' Crunchy Cream Cake, Camilla's Tea, as well as scones, strawberries and a hamper full of picnic goodies.

© Twitter One of the late Queen's corgis featured in Sarah photos, which she shared on the eve of King Charles' big day

And of course, no tea party is complete without the corgis themselves. Sarah and her former husband, the Duke of York, adopted pups Sandy and Muick, following Queen Elizabeth II's death last September.

"I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the Coronation tomorrow. I certainly have. Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!" Sarah wrote in the caption.

© Twitter Sarah has revealed she has her bunting out at her Royal Lodge home in Windsor ahead of the coronation weekend

Fans took to the comments section to applaud the Duchess for her kind gesture, with one writing: "How sweet! This looks amazing Sarah!"

Another agreed: "How lovely! We've got the bunting up, ready & waiting to watch!" While a third added: "Very fun, glad to see the corgis are celebrating!"

© Twitter Sarah is not attending the coronation service on Saturday, but that hasn't stopped her from celebrating at home

It comes after Sarah spoke about her plans for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation day on Loose Women.

"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy. I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly," she said.

© Getty The Duchess delivered the afternoon tea to residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor

Speaking about why she wasn't included on the guest list, the Duchess said: "The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from him [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, 'I want this…' [You're in] or you're out."

She continued: "I think it's really great to be supportive big time and then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from commentators on television! And there's a little old people's home nearby and I've got a little van… it's a three-wheeler. Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches."

And it seems that Sarah has certainly kept her word. Feeling inspired? Here's how you can celebrate the King's coronation...

While the Duchess, who is mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, won't be among the 2,300-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey, she has been invited as a guest to the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.

© Getty Beatrice and Eugenie are expected to be among the royals at the coronation

© Getty Sarah attended the late Queen's funeral last September

HELLO! understands that while the Duchess said publicly that she never expected to be invited to the State occasion, she values her private time with the family and is delighted to be attending the concert.

Relations with the family are said to be warmer than ever after the King asked Sarah to join the royals for Christmas and Easter.

