Autumn Phillips reunites with Mike and Zara Tindall after missing coronation

Autumn Phillips showed her support for her former brother-in-law Mike Tindall's charitable cause, as she stepped out on the golf course on Friday.

The mother of two, 45, was pictured with sister-in-law, Zara, at the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic 2023 at The Belfry Hotel and Resort in Sutton Coldfield.

Dressed appropriately in a blue zip-up hooded top, black leggings and Skechers trainers, Autumn beamed as she posed for snaps with Zara and close friends, Dolly Maude and Natalie Pinkham.

It comes after Autumn missed the King and Queen's coronation celebrations last weekend.

Canadian-born Autumn and her former husband, Peter Phillips, finalised their divorce in 2021, after announcing their separation two years prior.

She has remained living in Gloucestershire so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11.

Peter, who is the Princess Royal's eldest child, attended his uncle Charles's coronation on 6 May. He was also among the guests in the royal box at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, alongside his girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace, and Peter's daughters, Savannah and Isla.

Meanwhile, Autumn confirmed her relationship with property tycoon, Donal Mulryan, in March 2022.

Autumn and Peter tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2008, with the bride wearing a gown designed by Sassi Holford. Her mother-in-law, Princess Anne, also loaned her the Festoon Tiara, while Zara was one of her bridesmaids.

Mike's charity golf event raises money for Cure Parkinson's and the Matt Hampson Foundation which supports young people seriously injured through sport.

The former rugby star, 44, spoke about a special date night he and wife of 12 years Zara enjoyed before the coronation as he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday. See what he had to say…

GMB presenter Kate Garraway also mentioned Mike's show-stealing dance moves at the coronation concert, which sparked hilarious reactions from viewers on social media.

Mike replied: "As Hitch said: 'You need to stay in the safe zone,' and my flag waving [was that]."

One fan tweeted at the time: "Wouldn't you love to hang out with Mike Tindall?" whilst another said: "I wish there was a red button option to just watch Mike Tindall living his best life."

A third commented: "Mike Tindall is a total ledge #CoronationConcert that is couple goals right there."

Mike and Zara are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, who turns five next month, and two-year-old Lucas.

The youngsters did not appear at any of the coronation celebrations last weekend.

