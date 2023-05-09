Lindsay Wallace's hot pink dress & Victoria Beckham bag has to be seen to be believed

You couldn't miss Lindsay Wallace during the coronation concert on Sunday night. With her blonde hair and bright pink dress, Peter Phillips' girlfriend was instantly recognisable as she sat beside her boyfriend in the royal box.

The blonde beauty stepped into the royal spotlight wearing a hot pink dress by Claire Mischevani and accessorised with a lilac Victoria Beckham bag and a stunning pair of embellished shoes by Gianvito Rossi shoes (which have sadly sold out).

The dress designer Claire Mischevani shared a lovely photo of Peter and Lindsay taken at Windsor Castle, and captioned it: "Super lovely Lindsay Wallace, wearing our Poppy dress, in hot pink, for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle."

© Instagram Peter Phillips & Lindsay Wallace were all smiles at the coronation concert

Comments flooded in with praise. One delighted fan wrote: "Lovely dress in a colour that really suits her. They look happy."

While another wrote: "An amazing dress - the most amazing colour."

A third wrote: "Wow" followed with the pink heart emoji.

If you're looking to recreate the look, the dress and the bag are both still in stock at the time of going to press. Scroll down for more affordable options if your budget is a little smaller.

Lindsay made her debut with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, when she joined her boyfriend at various events throughout the weekend. It's believed they met through Peter's sister Zara Tindall as she and Lindsay both went to school at Gordonstoun in Scotland.