Princess Eugenie's secret birthday party revealed

Princess Eugenie is set to welcome her second child within the coming months, and was spotted enjoying a pub lunch in Mayfair on Tuesday.

In photographs published by Mail Online, the 33-year-old royal dressed her baby bump in a spotty Whistles dress and a camel waistcoat.

But her accessory revealed a previously unknown detail about a big milestone. Eugenie carried a personalised tote bag with the words "A little bag for your adventures. 26th – 30th January 2023. Eugenie's 30th! Norway – Tromsø".

The celebrations would have been belated as Eugenie's 30th birthday fell on 23 March 2020 – the same day that the UK went into lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arctic capital Tromsø is located 350 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle and is the largest city in northern Norway.

Often referred to as the "gateway to the Arctic," the city is known for its picturesque surroundings and opportunities to witness the Northern Lights.

Visitors tend to travel to the city for activities such as hiking, fishing, kayaking and whale safaris.

To mark International Women's Day in March, Eugenie shared snaps of a family holiday with her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice. The snow-covered mountains in the background appear to be from the royal's birthday trip.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are already parents to two-year-old August Brooksbank, who was born at London's Portland Hospital in February 2021.

Just like August, the new royal baby when he or she is born, will not have a title, as the children take rank from their father.

When Eugenie married Jack in October 2018, the businessman was not given a title.

The Princess announced her second pregnancy back in January, sharing a sweet Instagram snap with little August hugging his mother's growing baby bump.

Eugenie, who works as a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth, was among the royals to attend her uncle King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

She looked elegant in a navy blue ensemble by Fendi with jewels from Garrard, while Beatrice opted for a hot pink puff-sleeved Beulah London dress.

The royal sisters also attended a big lunch event in Chalfont St Giles, and the star-studded concert at Windsor Castle during the coronation weekend.

Reflecting on the occasion, Eugenie wrote in an Instagram post: "Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen."

She added: "The concert was such a special way to end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky. #coronation."

