Pregnant Princess Eugenie wows in a monochrome dress as she steps out post-coronation

Princess Eugenie looked magnificent in monochrome as she stepped out with her sister Princess Beatrice in Windsor on Sunday following her uncle King Charles' historic coronation.

The royal sisters attended a 'Big Lunch' event in order to support the King and Queen, who are encouraging communities to get involved this weekend to mark the coronation.

The 33-year-old looked gorgeous wearing a white V-neck Gabriela Hearst 'Luz' dress with a cinched in waist thanks to the black detailing. The midi dress looked incredible on the royal, and the puff sleeves are a modern touch.

Made from pure wool, the dress comes with a flowy skirt and voluminous sleeves that contrast against the waistline.



Comfort is key for the Princess while she carries her second child. For the King's coronation on 6 May she opted for a bespoke Fendi navy mid-length dress, shielding herself from the elements in a Fendi double sided cashmere coat. A Fendi bag and Fendi gloves completed the look.

© Getty Princess Eugenie rocked the bling to the coronation

A lot has been mentioned about her expensive jewellery taste for the momentous occasion, opting for the Garrard Albermarle diamond earrings, costing a whopping £21,667. The matching necklace she wore cost a cool £108,333.

© Getty Princess Eugenie looked stunning in navy blue

The Big Lunch was an idea started by the Eden Project in 2009 and made possible by The National Lottery – and has been supported by patron Queen Camilla since 2013.

By bringing neighbours, communities and the nation together in celebration, the Coronation Big Lunches aim to help people make new connections and friends where they live, raising community spirits as part of the historic occasion.

Beatrice and Eugenie are also expected to appear at the King's coronation concert this evening at Windsor Castle, alongside other members of the royal family including the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

They will watch performances by Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls, alongside a crowd of around 20,000 members of the public.

The show, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will also see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

Princess Eugenie is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, due in the summer. She shared the happy news in January, writing to fans on Instagram: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."