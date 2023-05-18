Windswept Princess Kate flashes glimpse of high street earrings under romantic curls

On Thursday afternoon, the Princess of Wales stepped out to visit the home of charity Anna Freud. The mother-of-three has marked Mental Health Awareness Week with visits to two charities this week. Anna Freud is a charity which uses scientific research to provide young people with the support they need at a time when they needed.

The royal turned out a true Marilyn Monroe moment as she braved the wind in a day dress which she owns in more than one colour, and for good reason. Her forest green Suzannah London frock featured short sleeves, a subtle portrait neckline, short sleeves, button-down detailing and an elegant frontal split.

She paired the throw-on garment with some nude and black ballet pumps by one of her favourite dress designers Alessandra Rich. The on-trend pumps exuded Chanel elegance and boasted simple strap features.

Princess Kate styled her enviable curls in a tussled manner, ensuring they bounced behind her as she strolled. From under her silky mane, fans could glimpse a peek of her gold-and gemstone earrings, which were sourced from high street favourite Accessorize.

During the day, the royal will join a group of secondary school students to explore how they deal with their own anxious feelings.

The theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week is Anxiety, and the group's discussions will be based on 'Let's Talk About Anxiety', a new animation and teacher toolkit which has been co-created by the students themselves.

The Princess will also join experts and Anna Freud staff for a series of roundtable discussions to talk about how we can support the mental well-being of current and future generations.

It comes after Kate, who has been the patron of Anna Freud since 2016, launched the Shaping Us campaign through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in January. It aims to "transform the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time."

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kate rock this particular Suzannah London silhouette. Prince William’s wife sported an identical number in a crisp white hue back in July 2019 when she attended Wimbledon.

Kate looked totally ace in the similar piece which showcased contrasting black detail at the buttons. She teamed the frock with a black statement belt, simple black pumps and pushed her long hair back with a pair of uber-glam sunglasses.

Princess Kate’s latest outing closely followers one of her more colourful appearances to date. The royal made a poignant trip to Bath on Tuesday in light of Mental Health Awareness month, bringing the sunshine in one of the boldest ensembles we've ever seen her wear.

The 41-year-old spent time with members of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, meeting with young people the charity supports and exploring ways they have learned to better express their emotions, build resilience, and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Brightening up Bath, the wife of Prince William was immaculately dressed for the occasion as she stepped out in a marigold-yellow blazer and crisp white cigarette pants.

Princess Kate's eclectic ensemble comprised of a cream ribbed top tucked into her silhouette-skimming trousers, which she made casual with her much-loved £120 Veja trainers.

