Isla Phillips is near identical to great grandfather Prince Philip in amazing photos

Having been by the side of Queen Elizabeth II for over 70 years, Prince Philip is one of the most photographed royals, and royal watchers have noticed that photos of the late Duke of Edinburgh show he shares an uncanny resemblance with his great-granddaughter Isla Phillips.

Isla, 11, is the daughter of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and his ex-partner Autumn Phillips and is often in attendance at big royal events, such as Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee concert in 2022, and King Charles' coronation concert.

It was at the coronation concert that eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Isla is near identical to her late great grandfather Prince Philip, with a side-by-side photo illustrating the uncanny resemblance.

Fellow royal fans agreed with the comparison, writing: "Yes agree, the cheekbones the nose and the mouth," and: "Wow, those genetics from her great-grandfather."

© Getty Prince Philip and Isla Phillips share an uncanny resemblance

A third commented: "She is lovely and Prince Phillip was so handsome!" while a fourth added: "Definitely features of great-grandfather."

Isla likely has bittersweet memories of her dear great-grandfather, given that his memorial service in 2022 fell on her tenth birthday. The occasion gave the youngest generation of royals the chance to remember their much-loved great-grandfather after they were unable to attend his funeral due to Covid restrictions.

© Getty Isla Phillips and her great-grandfather look very similar

Other commentors on the photograph of Isla felt that she resembles her grandmother Princess Anne, with the comparisons pouring in. "I find her identical to Anne Princess Royal when she was young," one wrote, while another commented: "I see Princess Anne."

© Getty Princess Anne with Isla Phillips

Others compared her to her aunt, Zara Tindall, while some noted that she has a similar look to Lady Louise Windsor.

Zara and Isla have a close relationship, with Zara's children, Mia, Lena and Lucas often seen with Isla and her older sister Savannah at royal events, with Zara recently giving an insight into her relationship with her brother's children, sharing on a podcast: "Both my nieces ride and they're really into it at the moment."

© Getty Princess Anne pictured with granddaughters, Mia, Isla and Savannah, in 2019

© Mark Cuthbert Isla Phillips with her mother Autumn Phillips

Isla Phillips receiving a piggy back from her sister Savannah

© Photo: Getty Images Isla Phillips kisses mum Autumn

© Photo: Getty Images Isla Phillips with her family on the Buckingham Palace balconyy

