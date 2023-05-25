Prince Archie's predicted similarities to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are uncanny - see unearthed photo

See what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's adorable four-year-old son was predicted to look like

AI is everywhere at the moment, from drafting the perfect email to your boss to helping the police with their investigations, but have you ever wondered how accurate AI face predictions actually are?

We've uncovered two AI mock-ups of what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Prince Archie was predicted to look like before he was born – and we'll leave the verdict up to you!

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Forensic artist predicts how a son for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The first is a front on image, showing him with piercing blue eyes and dark hair with a slight auburn tinge.

The second sees 'Archie' in a US/UK bucket hat (very fetching) and again, he is sporting distinctly blue eyes, this time with red hair and eyebrows. In this image, he definitely looks like a young Prince Harry.

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 A prediction of what Prince Harry's son would look like before he was born

While fans haven't seen many pictures and videos of the four-year-old, we've seen enough to know that he has a full head of curly hair that appears to be getting dark as he gets older. A perfect blend of his royal mother and father.

Lilibet Diana posing on the grass for her birthday photo

Archie's sister Princess Lilibet has been compared to a few members of the royal family when photos of her have been released. In a rare photo she appeared to look identical to her dad when she crawled in the grass in their garden, then in her first birthday photos, shot at their former UK home Frogmore Cottage, many pointed out a resemblance to a young Princess Eugenie instead.

Pictures of Meghan as a newborn baby reveal that her daughter is also very similar to her, pulling the exact same face in an adorable snap.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have another baby?

In July 2019, Harry interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and he explained it was his environmental concerns that would mean he would only have two children.

© Photo: Getty Images Will the Sussexes have another baby?

He said: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

So it seems unlikely that the Sussexes will have a third child, but of course, the future is never certain.

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live?

The Sussexes have a £11 million sprawling estate in Montecito, and we've seen glimpses of it via their virtual appearances at their Netflix docuseries.

© Giggster The couple's property is located in the US

Within the 7.38 acres of land there is a family swimming pool, a chicken coop and a huge adventure playground.

Prince Harry and Meghan have a wine cellar

Inside, the family has a games room, wine cellar and massive kitchen where Archie likes to learn to bake.

See the best photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Archie has now turned four

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Princess Lilibet on her first birthday

Lilibet as a baby

