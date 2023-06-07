Chelsy Davy's best family photos: From her adorable baby son to her husband Sam Cutmore-Scott

Chelsy Davy famously stepped into the limelight back in the early 2000s when she found love with Prince Harry.

Young loves Harry and Chelsy were seen together in the public eye for a total of seven years – and it was long enough for rumours of a royal engagement to spark.

WATCH: Chelsy Davy paddleboards with dolphins

The former lovebirds started dating in 2004, but after an on-off romance, things sadly came to an end in 2011 after Chelsy struggled with the pressures of being in the royal spotlight.

Since their split, Chelsy, 37, has found love with hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott. The couple live a blissful life in Chiswick, West London, with their little boy, Leo. Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of the jewellery brand owner's sweetest family photos…

© Instagram Chelsy with her parents, Charles and Beverley, and her brother

Who is Chelsy's husband?

Chelsy is happily married to Sam Cutmore-Scott. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2022, just five months after welcoming their baby boy – a son called Leo.

Oxford graduate Sam is a director of his parents' hospitality company, the Bijou Collection. Most recently, the Cutmore-Scott family celebrated the launch of their first boutique hotel in Norfolk.

© Instagram Chelsy and Sam Cutmore-Scott married in a secret ceremony in 2022

Their impressive hotel portfolio moreover includes a chateau in the South of France and an abbey in Buckinghamshire.

Sam joined the company on a full-time basis around ten years ago after previously training as an accountant.

When did Chelsy give birth?

Chelsy welcomed her first child in 2022 after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. The former City lawyer gave birth in January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

© Instagram Chelsy and Sam welcomed a son, Leo, last year

Whilst Chelsy didn't publicly announce her pregnancy, the news was relayed by the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column.

Since giving birth, Chelsy has posted one photo of her tiny tot – and he looks so adorable! She shared the image with her Instagram followers in October 2022, captioning the photo with a simple blue heart emoji.

SEE: 7 royal romances that didn't work out

In the sweet snapshot, Chelsy looked every inch the doting mother as she carried her ten-month-old boy in her arms whilst looking towards the sea.

What kind of dog does Chelsy have?

Chelsy and Sam share an adorable pet dachshund. The mother-of-one shares regular snaps of her pet pooch on social media – and we can confirm he's one adorable pup.

© Instagram The adorable pup often features on her Instagram

Chelsy fondly refers to her furry friend as "Biscuit Bear," and "Little Biscuit."

Who are Chelsy's parents and where do they live?

© Instagram Prince Harry's former girlfriend is very close to her parents

Prince Harry's ex grew up in Victoria Falls, South Africa. She reportedly had an "idyllic African childhood," alongside her brother Shaun and her parents Beverly and Charles – a wealthy Zimbabwean businessman.

© Instagram Chelsy Davy with her brother Shaun

Speaking to Tatler this year, Chelsy said: "I was always on the farm, running around barefoot with herds of buffalo, and elephants crossing the road. There were often monkeys on the tennis court, jumping up and stealing the ball."

© Instagram Chelsy's family live in South Africa, whilst she lives in London

© Instagram The Zimbabwean beauty with her parents and brother Shaun

What has Harry said about Chelsy in his court case?

Prince Harry is currently in London giving evidence against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in a case about unlawful information gathering.

© ADRIAN DENNIS Prince Harry waves as he arrives at High Court

In his witness statement, the royal made a number of surprising revelations about his personal life away from the spotlight. He also touched upon his relationship with Chelsy, delving into their eventual break-up.

"These kinds of articles made me feel as though my relationship with Chelsy was always set to be doomed," he said.

© Getty Harry and Chelsy split in 2011

He went on to say: "Ultimately, these factors led her to make the decision that a Royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for me at the time."

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.