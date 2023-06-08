Prince William and Princess Kate's secret generosity in 'desperate' situation

The Prince and Princess of Wales have demonstrated their care and generosity as it's been revealed that they have offered to pay to replace all of the food which was tragically stolen from a Welsh foodbank.

St Thomas Church foodbank in Swansea announced it had "no food to give out"after they suffered a devastating break-in at the weekend, but Prince William and Princess Kate were quick to act when they found out the news.

WATCH: See Prince William and Princess Kate bow and curtsy in style

Speaking to ITV news, Reverend Steven Bunting revealed: "The Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us earlier to offer their love and support," and then he added: "They would like to replace the food that was taken, so they very much want to do that."

The royal couple first visited the church in September 2021 in their first royal engagement with their titles, and they got back in touch to save the day after the incident.

© Photo: Getty Images The royals take their charity work very seriously

Touching on the culprits of the theft, the reverened said: "I think the likelihood is that it was someone who has previously used us, which makes it all the sadder.

"If someone had come in and said, 'I'm absolutely desperate, I need £20,' it would have been easier for us to give it to them."

It's not the only food bank that William and Kate have visited over the years, as more recently they visited Windsor Foodshare, close to their Berkshire home. The couple got stuck into helping out during their time at the centre.

RECENT: Charles Spencer hits out at comment on Prince Harry's 'obsession' with ex Chelsy Davy

The Prince and Princess of Wales praised Windsor Foodshare's volunteers for the "vital" work they do during their visit.

Kate revealed that their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are also aware of the project as it is supported by their new school, Lambrook.

© Photo: Getty Images Kate revealed her children are aware of the food bank too

Volunteer Jane Willocks spoke after their visit to say: "They were a lovely couple. Clearly very well briefed but so keen to get involved and hear about what we are doing.

"Kate in particularly wanted to know about the quality and the quantity of food. She asked a lot of questions about the tinned meat, which doesn't look that appetising but obviously we can't serve fresh. And she was really impressed with the fact that we offer some fresh food such as fruit and vegetables and eggs.

© Getty The couple have also made a generous offer

"They were both also really taken about the respect we offer people, our clients. And Kate liked the fact that we have children in here and learn very early on that others are not as fortunate as them."

MORE: Prince Harry's emotional second day in court – photos and details

William's brother Harry has also been displaying his selflessness with he and his wife Meghan Markle making a £1,000 donation to a fundraiser. Archewell Foundation contributed to a GoFundMe page to help fund a novel, A Colourful View From The Top, which is going to be a collection of thought-provoking stories from ethnic minority entrepreneurs to celebrate their successes and inspire others.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.