Prince Harry says his 'spirit is renewed' as he is supported by veterans in San Diego amid ongoing legal case

Prince Harry was supported with loud cheers on Monday June 12 as he made a passionate speech at the 2023 Warrior Games. The Department of Defense Warrior Games were held in San Diego, and 38-year-old Harry made a surprise appearance and later spoke to gathered crowds.

"My spirit is renewed, so thank you, every single one of you," he remarked to the crowds before receiving loud applause.

Earlier in the day he was spotted watching the seated volleyball competition and cheering on the players. "The final day of competition for #WarriorGames2023 was extra special with a visit from Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry spent time with athletes and their families, and watched the Sitting Volleyball Finals as the 2023 Warrior Games came to a close," the official Twitter account later shared, alongside pictures of the Prince laughing with servicemen and women.

© DOD Warrior Games Prince Harry at 2023 Wounded Warrior Games

They also posted a second tweet, accompanied by a photo of Prince Harry engaging with participants, highlighting his dedication to the cause. The caption read: “When Prince Harry wants to sit with Team Army member Master Sgt Michael Haley and his parents at sitting volleyball!"

Now in its 13th year, the Warrior Games is a highly anticipated annual event that celebrates the indomitable spirit of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members from all branches of the U.S. military.

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in California

Harry, 38, resides with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, about 200 miles north of the games venue.

But attendance at the Warrior Games highlights his ongoing dedication to supporting military personnel and showcases his commitment to raising awareness about the importance of mental health and overall well-being within the armed forces. As a veteran himself, Prince Harry has made it his mission to support and empower as many ex-military personnel as he can.

In 2014, he established the Invictus Games, providing a platform for injured service members to compete in various sports.

© Getty Meghan and Harry made their debut at the Invictus Games

The appearance in San Diego came just day after the Duke landed back in the US where he was reunited with his wife Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who remained at their Montecito home while he had been away in London giving evidence in court.

The father-of-two has filed a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, claiming that they used illegal methods to obtain information about him in order to produce stories.

Talking about growing up in the royal family and in the public eye, Harry said while on the stand: "As a child, every single one of these articles played an important and destructive role in my growing up."

It is unknown if Harry met up with his father King Charles or his brother Prince William during his UK jaunt, but both were in London at the time. He could have also used the opportunity to meet the royal family's newest arrival, Princess Eugenie's newborn son Ernest.